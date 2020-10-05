Traditional folk art of Russia exhibited in Moscow

People wearing face masks visit the exhibition of traditional folk art of Russia in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2020. More than 1,000 pieces of traditional folk art of Russia made by leading manufacturers of handicrafts are shown at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks visit the exhibition of traditional folk art of Russia in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2020. More than 1,000 pieces of traditional folk art of Russia made by leading manufacturers of handicrafts are shown at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks visit the exhibition of traditional folk art of Russia in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2020. More than 1,000 pieces of traditional folk art of Russia made by leading manufacturers of handicrafts are shown at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks visit the exhibition of traditional folk art of Russia in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2020. More than 1,000 pieces of traditional folk art of Russia made by leading manufacturers of handicrafts are shown at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks visit the exhibition of traditional folk art of Russia in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2020. More than 1,000 pieces of traditional folk art of Russia made by leading manufacturers of handicrafts are shown at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)