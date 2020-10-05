Empty chairs sit on Ellipse near White House in remembrance of those killed by COVID-19

Empty chairs sit on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. Twenty thousand empty chairs were set up near the White House on Sunday to mourn the more than 200,000 lives lost in United States from COVID-19. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

