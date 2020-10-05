Ceremony held to mark port explosions in Beirut

Balloons are released during a ceremony to mark the Aug. 4 port explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 4, 2020. Two explosions rocked Beirut's port on Aug. 4, destroying part of the city while killing around 190 people and wounding at least 6,000 others. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A woman writes victims' names on balloons during a ceremony to mark the Aug. 4 port explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 4, 2020. Two explosions rocked Beirut's port on Aug. 4, destroying part of the city while killing around 190 people and wounding at least 6,000 others. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

