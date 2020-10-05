People have fun in Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village

People visit Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

A couple take photos in front of a pumpkin house in Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

People pose for photos in a pumpkin coach at Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

A woman takes photos in Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

People visit pumpkin patches in Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)