People have fun in Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/5 9:39:05

People visit Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)


 

A couple take photos in front of a pumpkin house in Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)


 

People pose for photos in a pumpkin coach at Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)


 

A woman takes photos in Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)


 

People visit pumpkin patches in Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. The nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village at Dallas Arboretum features pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
