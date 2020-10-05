US ‘double standard’ condemned for defaming HK police actions on National Day

Hong Kong Photo:VCG

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s commissioner's office in Hong Kong condemned the US for distorting facts and defaming the Hong Kong police’s law enforcement against illegal assembly and possession of offensive weapons Thursday, the country’s National Day.The office’s spokesperson expressed strong discontent and firmly opposed comments made by the US State Department spokesperson. The Chinese spokesperson demanded that the US immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs under the guise of human rights and the rule of law.On October 1, some people in Hong Kong involved in unauthorized assembly and possession of assault weapons were arrested by police. “The Basic Law and other Hong Kong laws fully protect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents, but the exercise of any individual right must not prejudice the rights and public interests of others, let alone overstep the law,” the office’s spokespersons said. “Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law. Police’s law enforcement is to safeguard the rule of law, maintain social order and protect the lives and property of Hong Kong residents.”The spokesperson pointed out that the US often arrests people for illegal gatherings. According to media reports, police in Los Angeles, Arizona and Oregon arrested individuals for illegal assembly in May, August and September.While turning a blind eye to the violation of law in Hong Kong, the US nonetheless smeared law enforcement actions taken by Hong Kong police under the pretext of safeguarding the freedom of assembly and expression. It pressured the HKSAR government and slandered the Chinese government to undermine the “One country, Two systems” principle, the spokespersons said. “This was a blatant double standard. The purpose of the US is to cover up and condone the illegal actions of anti-China rioters in Hong Kong in an attempt to destabilize Hong Kong.”The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong belongs to China, and the US will not succeed to obstruct the governance of the SAR government, nor the city’s prosperity and stability. “We urge the US to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any form and not to go further down the wrong path,” the spokesperson stressed.The HKSAR government also strongly deplored and opposed statement by the US Department of State regarding the arrests.“It regretted that senior US officials have continued to adopt double standards in expressing irresponsible remarks about law enforcement actions in the city,” the HKSAR government said in a statement on Sunday night.According to the Hong Kong Bill of Rights and the International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights, the freedoms of procession and assembly are not absolute and might be subject to restrictions as prescribed by law in the interests of public order and safety, among others, the statement said.If there is evidence that anyone has violated the law, they must face justice. No one can break the law without facing consequences.As a law enforcement agency, police will take action when they come across unlawful acts in strict accordance with the laws in force. Police have always handled and will continue to handle all cases in a fair, just and impartial manner in accordance with the law.Hong Kong is consistently high on global rankings for rule of law, the statement added.It reminded the US that the Hong Kong SAR is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China, a local administrative region which enjoys a high degree of autonomy and comes directly under the Central People’s Government.Global Times