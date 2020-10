European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a special EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said she is self-isolating after having contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19."I've been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19," von der Leyen said in a message on Twitter on Monday morning.