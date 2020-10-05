Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the night scenery near Jiefang Bridge in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the night scenery near Jiefang Bridge in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor takes photos of ferris wheel "Tianjin Eye" with a mobile phone in Tianjin, north China, Oct .1, 2020. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the night scenery in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the night scenery near the ferris wheel "Tianjin Eye" in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the night scenery of Haihe River in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the night scenery of Haihe River in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)