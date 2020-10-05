Railway brings hope of shaking off poverty to residents in mountainous areas

A woman of Yi ethnic group (R) from Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture walks to take the train 5634 at Mianning Railway Station along Chengdu-Kunming Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 3, 2020. Compared with high-speed trains in many parts of China, the train 5633/5634 running through Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture seems outdated and slow. But for the local residents living in the remote mountainous areas, the train, which has served for over 30 years with constant ticket price, not only brings them to the outside destinations but also brings them hope of shaking off poverty. (Photo by Hu Zhongping/Xinhua)

