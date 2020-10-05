Palestinian farmers harvest dates, hoping for profits amid COVID-19

Farmers harvest dates in Dir Al Balah city, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 4, 2020. Palestinian farmers in the Gaza Strip have been harvesting dates, hoping to see profits despite the COVID-19 crisis. The Hamas-run agriculture ministry said in a press statement that the Strip has about 250,000 palm trees. Some 150,000 of them bear fruits. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Farmers sort dates in Dir Al Balah city, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 4, 2020. Palestinian farmers in the Gaza Strip have been harvesting dates, hoping to see profits despite the COVID-19 crisis. The Hamas-run agriculture ministry said in a press statement that the Strip has about 250,000 palm trees. Some 150,000 of them bear fruits. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest dates in Dir Al Balah city, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 4, 2020. Palestinian farmers in the Gaza Strip have been harvesting dates, hoping to see profits despite the COVID-19 crisis. The Hamas-run agriculture ministry said in a press statement that the Strip has about 250,000 palm trees. Some 150,000 of them bear fruits. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest dates in Dir Al Balah city, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 4, 2020. Palestinian farmers in the Gaza Strip have been harvesting dates, hoping to see profits despite the COVID-19 crisis. The Hamas-run agriculture ministry said in a press statement that the Strip has about 250,000 palm trees. Some 150,000 of them bear fruits. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)