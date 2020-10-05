Boun Lai Heua Fai festival marked in Laos

Illuminated lanterns are seen on a street in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Oct. 3, 2020. During the Boun Lai Heua Fai festival, people adorned the city with lanterns, paraded with and later floated large dragon boats and small "boats" made from banana trees carrying flowers, incense and candles down the Mekong River to let bad luck drift away and good luck flow in. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

People prepare to float small candle boats down the Mekong River in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Oct. 3, 2020. During the Boun Lai Heua Fai festival, people adorned the city with lanterns, paraded with and later floated large dragon boats and small "boats" made from banana trees carrying flowers, incense and candles down the Mekong River to let bad luck drift away and good luck flow in. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

People take part in a parade with a dragon boat in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Oct. 3, 2020. During the Boun Lai Heua Fai festival, people adorned the city with lanterns, paraded with and later floated large dragon boats and small "boats" made from banana trees carrying flowers, incense and candles down the Mekong River to let bad luck drift away and good luck flow in. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

People take part in a parade with a dragon boat in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Oct. 3, 2020. During the Boun Lai Heua Fai festival, people adorned the city with lanterns, paraded with and later floated large dragon boats and small "boats" made from banana trees carrying flowers, incense and candles down the Mekong River to let bad luck drift away and good luck flow in. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

People pose for photos with lanterns in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Oct. 3, 2020. During the Boun Lai Heua Fai festival, people adorned the city with lanterns, paraded with and later floated large dragon boats and small "boats" made from banana trees carrying flowers, incense and candles down the Mekong River to let bad luck drift away and good luck flow in. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)