People take part in a pumpkin patch event at a farm in Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 4, 2020. Pumpkin patch is a traditional activity which marks the arrival of the harvest season and celebrates the upcoming Halloween. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

