Night view of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2020 shows the night view of Canton Tower in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. Until 15:00 p.m. of Oct. 4, 150 registered scenery spots in Guangdong Province had received about 7.8 million visitors in total in the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Rural trips, history and cultural trips and night trips have become popular choices for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2020 shows the night view of Canton Tower in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. Until 15:00 p.m. of Oct. 4, 150 registered scenery spots in Guangdong Province had received about 7.8 million visitors in total in the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Rural trips, history and cultural trips and night trips have become popular choices for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2020 shows the night view of Canton Tower in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. Until 15:00 p.m. of Oct. 4, 150 registered scenery spots in Guangdong Province had received about 7.8 million visitors in total in the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Rural trips, history and cultural trips and night trips have become popular choices for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2020 shows the night view of Canton Tower in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. Until 15:00 p.m. of Oct. 4, 150 registered scenery spots in Guangdong Province had received about 7.8 million visitors in total in the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Rural trips, history and cultural trips and night trips have become popular choices for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)