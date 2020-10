Croatia's Aquarium Pula releases four rescued sea turtles

A child looks at a rescued sea turtle to be released to the sea in Pula, Croatia, on Oct. 5, 2020. Aquarium Pula released four rescued sea turtles on Monday. (Srecko Niketic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A staff member of Aquarium Pula shows children a sea turtle before releasing it to the sea in Pula, Croatia, on Oct. 5, 2020. Aquarium Pula released four rescued sea turtles on Monday. (Srecko Niketic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Staff members of Aquarium Pula prepare to release a rescued sea turtle to the sea in Pula, Croatia, on Oct. 5, 2020. Aquarium Pula released four rescued sea turtles on Monday. (Srecko Niketic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A staff member of Aquarium Pula shows children a sea turtle before releasing it to the sea in Pula, Croatia, on Oct. 5, 2020. Aquarium Pula released four rescued sea turtles on Monday. (Srecko Niketic/Pixsell via Xinhua)