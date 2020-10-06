Afghan president leaves for Kuwait, Qatar for official visit

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani arrives at Doha International Airport in Doha, Qatar on Oct. 5, 2020. Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Monday left Kabul for Kuwait and Qatar for an official visit, the Presidential Palace said. (Afghan Presidential Palace/Handout via Xinhua)

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Monday left Kabul for Kuwait and Qatar for an official visit, the Presidential Palace said."President Ghani leaves for official visit to Kuwait and Qatar. The president of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will be accompanied by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar and National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib," the palace said in a statement.Ghani will explore ways of deepening bilateral relations and cooperation between Afghanistan and the two Arab states, the statement said, adding that the Afghan leader would address a gathering of lecturers and students in Qatar.

The trip came as the peace talks between the Afghan government delegation and Taliban representatives are being held in Doha, capital of Qatar.