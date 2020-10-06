COVID-19 cases in Iran increase to 475,674 as Israel decides no change of lockdown amid coronavirus surge

A woman wearing a face mask walks on a street in Tehran, Iran, on Sept. 26, 2020. The total number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in Iran reached 443,086 on Saturday, after an overnight registration of 3,204 cases, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 475,674 in Iran on Monday. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out the possibility of changing the anti-coronavirus restrictions until next Monday amid a coronavirus resurgence.Iran, the hardest-hit country in the Middle East region, reported 3,902 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 475,674.The pandemic has so far claimed 27,192 lives in Iran, up by 235 in the past 24 hours. A total of 392,293 coronavirus patients have recovered, with 4,167 still in critical condition.In Israel, 5,534 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking the tally of coronavirus infections to 272,309.The death toll of the virus in Israel increased to 1,757 while the recoveries rose to 204,355.Israel's coronavirus cabinet decided on Monday not to ease or tighten the ongoing full nationwide lockdown until its next meeting on Oct. 12, two days before the scheduled ending date of the lockdown, said a statement issued by the prime minister's office.In the meantime, 3,808 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Iraq during the past 24 hours, bringing the total nationwide infections to 382,949.The death toll from the coronavirus in Iraq rose to 9,464 after 65 fatalities were added, while the total recoveries increased to 312,158 as 4,676 more patients recovered.The World Health Organization representative in Iraq Adham Ismail said in a press release that "Iraq is in the stage of communal spread of the virus.""The Iraqi health authorities are doing their best to control the spread of the disease," Ismail added.Saudi Arabia announced 379 new cases and 23 more deaths, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 336,766 and the death toll to 4,898.The kingdom also reported 570 more recovered patients, taking the total recoveries to 322,055.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey climbed by 1,603 to 326,046, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.The death toll from the coronavirus in the country rose to 8,498 after 57 new fatalities were added in the past 24 hours, Koca said, adding the total recoveries increased to 286,370.In Morocco, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 134,695 after 1,423 new cases were added, which included 2,369 fatalities and 113,336 recoveries.In Qatar, 194 new cases of coronavirus infections were detected, increasing the total number to 126,692, including 216 deaths and 123,664 recoveries.Kuwait reported 567 new cases, bringing the country's total number of infections to 107,592, of whom 628 have died and 99,549 recovered.Oman registered 544 new infections, taking the tally of nationwide cases to 101,814, with 90,600 recoveries and 985 deaths.In addition, Oman Air has unveiled its COVID-19 insurance coverage for passengers using the Muscat-based carrier, which will cover medical treatment or coronavirus quarantine expenses, to be effective from Oct. 1, 2020, to March 2021, the national carrier of Oman said in a statement.The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 932 new cases, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 99,733.The tally of recoveries in the UAE rose to 89,410 after 1,287 more patients have recovered from the virus and the death toll reached 429 with three more deaths.Palestine reported 521 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the Palestinian territories to 52,954, including 44,955 recoveries and 402 deaths.Algeria on Monday reported 134 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily increase since June 29, raising the total tally in the North African country to 52,270, with 1,768 fatalities and 36,672 recovered cases.In Lebanon, the number of COVID-19 infections increased by 1,175 to 45,657, while the death toll went up by eight to 414.On the same day, Lebanese medical experts warned of strained hospital capacity in the country amid the increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths, while caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan urged all private hospitals to participate in the fight against the virus.In Jordan, 1,824 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily surge since the outbreak of the virus in the country, increasing the tally of cases to 17,464, including 110 fatalities and 5,292 recoveries.