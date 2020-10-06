Waldorf Astoria New York auctions old hotel furnishings for philanthropic purpose

Undated file photo shows furniture for auction which was used in the Presidential Suite of Waldorf Astoria New York in New York City, the United States. The historic luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria New York is auctioning thousands of pieces of old furnishings via Kaminski Auctions for philanthropic purpose, said a recent release by Waldorf Astoria New York. (Xinhua)

The historic luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria New York is auctioning thousands of pieces of old furnishings via Kaminski Auctions for philanthropic purpose, said a recent release by Waldorf Astoria New York.Over 15,000 items are available for bidding, such as 19th-century French furniture from 142 Towers suites, including the Windsor Suite, the Presidential Suite, and the Royal Suite, said the release.Moreover, art, chandeliers, and decor from the famous Bull and Bear bar, La Chine restaurant, and Peacock Alley, are also up for bidding as well."Many of the pieces for auction have been a witness to history, and we are excited to see them find new life in the homes of avid collectors," said Andrew Miller, CEO of Dajia US, the owner and developer of Waldorf Astoria New York.The proceeds of the auction will benefit the restoration of another landmark St. Bartholomew's Church and Community House, which is directly across the street from the Waldorf Astoria New York.Still, select items, which are not included in the auction, from the hotel are historically priceless and have been carefully preserved for future display in the hotel upon reopening scheduled in the end of 2022.Now, buyers could participate in online bidding through multiple channels and in-person previews also are under way in Taunton, Massachusetts, according to the release.The estimated value of single item for online auction ranges from scores of U.S. dollars to thousands of U.S. dollars, according to the website of Kaminski Auctions.After the conclusion of online bidding, two-week long live auction would be kicked off on Oct. 17 and COVID-19 guidelines in Massachusetts would be followed.Dajia US is a subsidiary of China's Dajia Insurance Group, which was established in June 2019 in Beijing.

