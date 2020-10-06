China's cargo throughput sees stable growth in Jan.-Aug.

A container vessel offloads its cargo at Ningbo Zhoushan Port in East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: cnsphoto

China's cargo throughput at ports grew 2.2 percent year on year to 9.29 billion tonnes in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.At the beginning of 2020, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) expanded the statistical range from major ports to all ports across the country.Foreign trade cargo throughput amounted to 2.97 billion tonnes in the January-August period, up 3.7 percent year on year, according to an MOT report.Meanwhile, the report said container throughput at ports slid 2.5 percent during the period to 168.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units, the report said.In the first eight months, China's waterway freight volume totaled 4.76 billion tonnes, down 5.9 percent year on year, MOT data showed.