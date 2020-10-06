Mexico registers record daily rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths

People watch Mexico's Independence Day military parade in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Sept. 16, 2020. (Photo by Israel Rosas/Xinhua)

Mexico registered a record daily increase in both COVID-19 infections and deaths, with 28,115 new cases and 2,789 deaths, the country's health ministry said Monday.The country has so far accumulated a total of 789,780 cases and 81,877 deaths, according to the ministry.One of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, Mexico announced last month it plans to formalize its participation in the COVAX Facility, a global initiative to ensure equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19.