The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez., the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet announced on Tuesday in Stockholm, Sweden.Photo: CCTV

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez., the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet announced on Tuesday in Stockholm, Sweden.There will be no traditional Nobel Awarding Ceremony in Stockholm this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.