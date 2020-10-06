128-meter-high ferris wheel in Shenzhen under construction

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/6 23:04:55

Photo taken on Oct. 6, 2020 shows the construction site of a ferris wheel at Baoan costal cultural park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 128-meter-high ferris wheel is under construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 6, 2020 shows a ferris wheel under construction at Baoan costal cultural park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 128-meter-high ferris wheel is under construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


 

Staff members work at the construction site of a ferris wheel at Baoan costal cultural park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 6, 2020. The 128-meter-high ferris wheel is under construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


 

A staff member works at the construction site of a ferris wheel at Baoan coastal cultural park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 6, 2020. The 128-meter-high ferris wheel is under construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


 

