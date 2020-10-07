Chinese medics in South Sudan visit children's home

A member of Chinese medical team conducts medical checks on a child at the Juba Orphanage Home in Juba, South Sudan, Oct. 6, 2020. The 8th batch of the Chinese medical team in South Sudan on Tuesday visited a children's home to provide medical care. (Photo by Gale Julius/Xinhua)

A member of Chinese medical team shares a mooncake with a child at the Juba Orphanage Home in Juba, South Sudan, Oct. 6, 2020. The 8th batch of the Chinese medical team in South Sudan on Tuesday visited a children's home to provide medical care. (Photo by Gale Julius/Xinhua)

The 8th batch of the Chinese medical team in South Sudan on Tuesday visited a children's home to provide medical care.The Chinese medics visited the Juba Orphanage Home, which is hosting over 60 disadvantaged children, where they shared gifts and conducted medical checks on the children.Wu Huaiguo, head of the Chinese medical team in South Sudan said they chose to visit the center to mark the 71st anniversary of China's National Day to express solidarity with the orphaned children."We hope that they can have the confidence to overcome the difficulties of growing without parents and become better people in the future," Wu said."We will continue to pay attention to these children and provide help to these children as much as possible," he added.The center's director Angelo Kenyi appreciated the Chinese doctors for their continued support to the children's home since the first batch of the Chinese medical team arrived in the east African country in 2013."We are grateful to the Chinese medical team because since they arrived in South Sudan, they have been visiting these children to spend time with them," Kenyi said.