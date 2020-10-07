Turkish police seize 228 kg cocaine, detain 9 in Istanbul

A large amount of cocaine hidden inside fertilizers are displayed at the Ambarli Port in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 6, 2020. Turkish police seized 228 kilograms cocaine at a port in Turkey's most populated city Istanbul and detained nine suspects, the Istanbul Governorship Provincial Police Department announced on Tuesday. (Photo by Osman Orsal/Xinhua)

Turkish police seized 228 kilograms cocaine at a port in Turkey's most populated city Istanbul and detained nine suspects, the Istanbul Governorship Provincial Police Department announced on Tuesday.The department said in a written statement that police officers have recently received a tip-off, which said a large amount of cocaine would be brought in a vessel from a South American country to Istanbul's Ambarli Port.With an international cooperation, Istanbul anti-narcotic teams and customs officials launched a comprehensive search in six containers inside the ship, according to the statement."Following a detailed examination of the containers, the units found 228 kg cocaine hidden inside 119 tons of fertilizers," it said.So far, nine suspects were detained, the statement added.