Sanya attracts tourists from all over China during holiday

Tourists have fun at Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 6, 2020. Tourist attractions in Sanya attracted tourists all over the country during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists have fun at an aquarium in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 5, 2020. Tourist attractions in Sanya attracted tourists all over the country during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Children have fun at Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 6, 2020. Tourist attractions in Sanya attracted tourists all over the country during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)