Soldiers make smokescreens in real-combat drills

A soldier assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army uses smoke bombs to create a smokescreen for concealment as he engages mock enemy with his rifle during a real-combat drill on September 26, 2020, which aims to beef up soldiers’ courage and uprightness in battlefield. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yongqiang)

A commanding soldier assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army gives instructions during a real-combat drill on September 26, 2020, which aims to beef up soldiers’ courage and uprightness in battlefield. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yongqiang)

A soldier assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fire portable rockets at mock targets during a real-combat drill on September 26, 2020, which aims to beef up soldiers’ courage and uprightness in battlefield. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yongqiang)

Armored vehicles attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army advance to a targeted region in speed during a real-combat drill on September 26, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yongqiang)