Helicopters fly over the ocean in penetrating drills

Four WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army fly in tactical formation over the ocean during maritime penetrating flight training in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)

A transport helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army releases infrared jamming projectile during maritime penetrating flight training in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)

An attack helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army fires rocket at a simulated target on the island during a fire strike training exercise in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)

Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army lift off for maritime penetrating flight training in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)

Paratroopers assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army queue to board a transport helicopter during a realistic training exercise in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)