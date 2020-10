Waitresses wearing face masks work at a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks take a taxi in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks wait in front of a cell phone repair shop in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)