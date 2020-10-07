COVID-19 cases in Philippines increase to nearly 330,000 with 2,825 new infections

People bicycle to work in Manila, the Philippines on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 329,637 after the Health Ministry reported 2,825 new cases on Wednesday.The ministry said the number of recoveries rose to 273,723 after 437 more patients recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 5,925 with 60 deaths newly reported.The capital region Metro Manila topped the regions with a highest number of daily confirmed cases of 1,031 on Wednesday.The ministry said that over 3.73 million people have been tested so far in the southeastern Asian country of a population of about 109 million.