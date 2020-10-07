Yellow River bridges in central China's Henan

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows the Luoyang Yellow River highway bridge(L) and the Jili Yellow River expressway bridge in Mengjin County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the Taohuayu Yellow River bridge in Xingyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows the Luoyang Yellow River highway bridge in Mengjin County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 16, 2020 shows the Nanhedu Yellow River bridge in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)