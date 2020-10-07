Russia reports 11,115 new COVID-19 cases in single day

A man wearing a protective mask is seen in Moscow, Russia. File photo: Xinhua

Russia registered 11,115 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, close to its all-time high of 11,656 recorded in May, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,248,619, including 21,865 deaths and 995,275 recoveries, the center said in a statement.Moscow has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, tallying 3,229 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 314,788.Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and people gathered in large groups during the summer holiday season.