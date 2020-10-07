India's COVID-19 tally rises to 6,757,131, death toll 104,555

People visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sept. 23, 2020. India's iconic monument of love - Taj Mahal, which was closed on March 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was reopened Monday to tourists, officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,757,131 and death toll 104,555 on Wednesday as 72,049 new cases were detected and 986 patients died during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry.Currently there are 907,883 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 5,744,693 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.According to the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 82,271,654 COVID-19 tests had been conducted across the country out of which 1,199,857 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone.The numbers of new cases and deaths per day fell for six consecutive days till Tuesday, while the figures rose once again on Wednesday.