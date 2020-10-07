Railway staff members step up maintenance of high-speed trains

A mechanic works at a train maintenance workshop in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 6, 2020. Railway staff members have stepped up the maintenance of high-speed trains to ensure traffic safety as the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays are driving up travel demand. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

