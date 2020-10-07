View of Cape Reinga, New Zealand

People visit Cape Reinga Lighthouse, the landmark of Cape Reinga in New Zealand, on Oct. 7, 2020. Cape Reinga is located at the northern end of the North Island of New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

People visit Cape Reinga Lighthouse, the landmark of Cape Reinga in New Zealand, on Oct. 7, 2020. Cape Reinga is located at the northern end of the North Island of New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2020 shows tides at Cape Reinga, New Zealand. Cape Reinga is located at the northern end of the North Island of New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

People visit Cape Reinga Lighthouse, the landmark of Cape Reinga in New Zealand, on Oct. 7, 2020. Cape Reinga is located at the northern end of the North Island of New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)