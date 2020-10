China embraces harvest season

Farmers dry harvested rice in Leishan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 7, 2020 shows farmers working at a tea garden in Zhuchang Town in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wang Chunliang/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest rice in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo by Su Yongzhu/Xinhua)

A farmer carries harvested rice in Huanggang Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo by Wu Sandong/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest paddy rice in Guanlu Town of Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest tea leaves in Huqiu Town of Anxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Jiuqiang/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests corns in Xituan Village in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Liu Yongxing/Xinhua)

A farmer works at a flower greenhouse in Jiangu Village in Xinle City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests sweet potatoes in Xiangyang Village in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Li Shaohua/Xinhua)