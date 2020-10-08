Guizhou becomes popular tourist destination during holidays

A high-speed train drives in Kaili City of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2018. (Photo by Wu Jibin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 22, 2016 shows a high-speed train driving in Kaili City of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Jibin/Xinhua)

Tourists are greeted with wine when visiting Langde village of Miao ethnic group in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)

Tourists wearing costumes pose for photos beside a village of Miao ethnic group in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Lin Shikang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Langde village of Miao ethnic group in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)

Tourists view Chishui waterfall in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 7, 2020. Noted for its rich history and natural resources, Zunyi City attracts lots of tourists during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists view Chishui waterfall in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 7, 2020. Noted for its rich history and natural resources, Zunyi City attracts lots of tourists during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists view Chishui waterfall in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 7, 2020. Noted for its rich history and natural resources, Zunyi City attracts lots of tourists during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists walk in forest at a scenic area in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 7, 2020. Noted for its rich history and natural resources, Zunyi City attracts lots of tourists during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists view Chishui waterfall in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 7, 2020. Noted for its rich history and natural resources, Zunyi City attracts lots of tourists during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)