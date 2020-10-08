Autumn scenery in northeast China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/8 8:52:02

Tourists view maple leaves at Dashihu scenic area in Benxi Man Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Tourists view maple leaves at Dashihu scenic area in Benxi Man Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Tourists view maple leaves at Dashihu scenic area in Benxi Man Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Tourists view maple leaves at Dashihu scenic area in Benxi Man Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Tourists view maple leaves at Dashihu scenic area in Benxi Man Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Tourists pose for photos with maple trees at Dashihu scenic area in Benxi Man Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus