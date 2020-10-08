Annual output of edible fungi surpasses 10 mln kg in Luannan County, Hebei

A villager checks the growth of mushrooms in a green house in Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2020. The annual output of various edible fungi has reached more than 10 million kilograms in the county. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A villager checks the growth of mushrooms in a green house in Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2020. The annual output of various edible fungi has reached more than 10 million kilograms in the county. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers make growing beds for edible fungus in Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2020. The annual output of various edible fungi has reached more than 10 million kilograms in the county. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers pile growing beds for edible fungus in a green house in Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2020. The annual output of various edible fungi has reached more than 10 million kilograms in the county. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)