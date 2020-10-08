Gazan farmers reap olives amid COVID-19 precautionary measures

A works at an olive oil mill in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian farmers on Wednesday started to reap olives amid precautions against the novel coronavirus imposed by local authorities.Olive harvesting is popular among the Palestinians, especially given the fact that olive trees have been a symbol of peace and hope, said Adham al-Basiouny, spokesman of the Hamas-run agriculture ministry.According to official data, there are about 3,300 hectares of lands of olive trees in Gaza, with an annual production of about 24,000 tons in normal weather conditions.

A girl collects olives at an olive orchard during the harvest season in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

However, with drastic weather conditions, Gazan farmers expected 30 percent less produce this year, plunging many Gazans who rely on olives for income further into poverty, according to al-Basiouny.Abdullah Abu Taima, a 32-year-old farmer who owns two hectares of oliver trees in Khan Younis, told Xinhua that he had faced many difficulties ahead of the harvest season, including the precautionary measures such as limiting the number of workers inside the farms and the weak purchasing power in markets.Anti-virus measures were also imposed in olive oil mills, causing dozens of farmers and customers to wait for long to squeeze their olives.The municipalities of the Gaza Strip "sterilized all the presses before receiving farmers to squeeze their crops for this year," explained Iman Abu Hassan, director of the internal control department in Abassan municipality.

Palestinians collect olives at an olive orchard during the harvest season in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 7, 2020 (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)