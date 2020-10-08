People visit "Jurassic World," a theme park which combines a new thrilling ride with attractions from the film "Jurassic World," in Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, the United States, on July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Production of the latest "Jurassic World" film, "Jurassic World: Dominion," has been temporarily suspended due to a COVID-19 scare, said the film's producers Wednesday."Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with," said a statement from Universal Pictures posted on the film's Twitter account, adding that filming has been temporarily paused as a result and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines.Colin Trevorrow, the film's director, also Tweeted Wednesday that his team is "going to pause for two weeks" due to safety protocols.

Photo taken on July 22, 2019 shows the entrance of "Jurassic World-The Ride" theme park in Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, the United States. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

"For the past three months, I've worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can't wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let's stay healthy and take care of each other until then," the director just wrote on Twitter one day earlier.The upcoming science fiction film, a sequel to the 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," is the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" grossed more than 1.3 billion US dollars worldwide, including around 245 million US dollars from the Chinese mainland.The pandemic has forced a shutdown across Hollywood since March. Work on the "Jurassic World: Dominion" first paused in mid-March and resumed in July. The Hollywood Reporter magazine reported Wednesday that the film has only about three weeks left on production in the United Kingdom.The film's release has been pushed back a year to June, 2022, Universal announced on Tuesday.