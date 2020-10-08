Cape Reinga -- where the real world meets the underworld in Māori myths

Watch the tidal race just off the coast in Cape Reinga, more than 100 km north of the nearest small town of Kaitaia at the northern end of the North Island of New Zealand."Reinga" is a Māori language word meaning the underworld, referring to the Māori belief that the cape is the point where the spirits of the dead enter the underworld.Cape Reinga is generally considered the separation marker between the Tasman Sea to the west and the Pacific Ocean to the east.

People visit Cape Reinga Lighthouse, the landmark of Cape Reinga in New Zealand, on Oct. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2020 shows a view of Cape Reinga, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2020 shows the tides at Cape Reinga, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

