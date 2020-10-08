PLA Naval Aviation University organizes flight training course

Pilot cadets assigned to the PLA Naval Aviation University walk in line to their positions prior to a flight training course in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai and Jiang Tao)

Fighter jets attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi out of the aircraft hangars during a flight training course in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai and Jiang Tao)

Fighter jets attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi out of the aircraft hangars during a flight training course in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai and Jiang Tao)

Two fighter jets attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University take off from the runway during a flight training course in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai and Jiang Tao)

A fighter jet attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off from the runway during a flight training course in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai and Jiang Tao)

A fighter jet attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off from the runway during a flight training course in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai and Jiang Tao)

An aerial perspective shows two fighter jets fly in formation above the clouds during a flight training course conducted by the PLA Naval Aviation University in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai and Jiang Tao)