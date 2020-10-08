Cold front to sweep north China

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2018 shows the snow scenery in Wuzhen of Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. The ancient town Wuzhen greeted a heavy snow due to a cold front which brought large-scale snowfall in Tongxiang of Zhejiang. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

China's northern regions will see temperatures fall and strong winds over the next few days, as a cold front is expected to sweep the areas on Friday evening, the national observatory forecast Thursday.Over the coming weekend, the cold front will cause temperatures to fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in parts of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as well as areas in northern and northeastern China, with some regions expecting temperature plunges of up to 8 degrees Celsius during the period, according to the National Meteorological Center.Parts of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces will brace for rainy weather and slightly lower-than-average temperatures over the next 10 days, the center said.The center also forecast that Typhoon Chan-hom, the 14th of the year, will bring gales to parts of the East China Sea on Thursday and Friday.