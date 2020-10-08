Football friendly match between Germany, Turkey held in Cologne

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/8 16:55:46

Julian Draxler (1st L) of Germany scores during a football friendly match between Germany and Turkey in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


 

Emre Can (R) of Germany vies with Enes Uenal of Turkey during a football friendly match between Germany and Turkey in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


 

Kenan Karaman (1st R) of Turkey scores during a football friendly match between Germany and Turkey in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


 

Players of Germany celebrate after scoring during a football friendly match between Germany and Turkey in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


 

Kai Havertz (C) of Germany breaks through during a football friendly match between Germany and Turkey in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus