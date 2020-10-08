Japan to remove travel ban

Japan is planning to remove a ban on overseas travel to China and 11 other countries and regions in November, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.The 11 other countries and regions include the island of Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia, the Yomiuri said.The Japanese government, which currently bans travel to 159 countries and regions, will recommend that travelers refrain from unnecessary and nonurgent visits to those 12 countries, the newspaper said.Reuters