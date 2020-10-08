Visually impaired female musicians perform on eve of World Sight Day in Cairo

Visually impaired female musicians perform on the eve of the World Sight Day at the Cairo Opera House in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 7, 2020. World Sight Day, held on the second Thursday of October every year, aims to focus global attention on vision impairment and blindness. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

