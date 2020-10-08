Spartan kids race held in Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Following the postponement of the series due to COVID-19, the Spartan kids race ended its maiden competition of 2020 on Friday with the completion of a four-day event in Beijing.Organizers extended the race from three to four days in order to allow more kids aged from 4 to 14 to participate.China has hosted Spartan races for adults since 2016, while the kids race joined the calendar in 2017. It has hosted more than 10 kids races in China since then.A second kids race will be held in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on October 17, with another in Ningbo on November 7.