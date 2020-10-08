Spartan kids race held in Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of organizers
Following the postponement of the series due to COVID-19, the Spartan kids race ended its maiden competition of 2020 on Friday with the completion of a four-day event in Beijing.
Organizers extended the race from three to four days in order to allow more kids aged from 4 to 14 to participate.
China has hosted Spartan races for adults since 2016, while the kids race joined the calendar in 2017. It has hosted more than 10 kids races in China since then.
A second kids race will be held in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on October 17, with another in Ningbo on November 7.