Sailing enthusiasts celebrate National Day with Chinese flag-themed canvas

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Some 270 Chinese sailing enthusiasts set sailing to the sea in Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province, on October 1 to celebrate National Day with Chinese national flag-themed canvas.Initiated by a group of sailing journalists, a total of 71 national flags were seen bracing the wind on the sea in the Bohai Sea, making the event a grand scene to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.The event also invited doctors and nurses as special guests, in recognition of their hard work during the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.