Transportation hubs witness peak of return passengers as eight-day holiday ends

Passengers line up to have tickets checked at Changsha South Railway Station in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 8, 2020. Transportation hubs in China are witnessing the peak of return passengers as the eight-day holiday ends on Thursday. China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1, and the weeklong holiday this year has been extended to Oct. 8 as it overlapped with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional festival symbolizing family reunion that falls on Aug. 15 on the lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Vehicles get on or off ro-ro ships at the Xiuying Port in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Passengers pass the security checks at Changsha South Railway Station in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2020 shows passengers preparing to enter Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)