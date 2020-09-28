Railways head for smart era

A view of a workshop of CRRC SRI in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province Photo: Courtesy of CRRC SRI







Both railways and high-speed trains are an indispensable part of the transportation system in China. Their importance was once again demonstrated during the 8-day National Day holiday which ends on Thursday.China's rail network was bracing for a surge in passenger traffic on Thursday as people return from holiday travels, with an estimated 13 million passengers expected to board. The country's railways have carried more than 10 million passengers everyday for eight consecutive days, according to a statement from China Railway on Thursday.Rail and high-speed rail, China's traditional infrastructure, are gaining new vitality with the arrival of the intelligent era, with industry insiders suggesting that China's golden era of rail transit could last another 20 years.High-speed rail has greatly shortened domestic travel time and brought cities closer and closer, gradually becoming the number one transportation choice for the Chinese people.Technology is the driving force behind the speed, safety and convenience of China's rail network. The CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock Research Institute Co (CRRC SRI) is one of the companies responsible for transforming the Chinese railways into the infrastructure power that they are today.In the high-tech factories of CRRC SRI in Qingdao High-tech Industrial Development Zone, East China's Shandong Province, smart robots, fully automatic manipulator robotic arms and other intelligent equipment on show demonstrate technology's impact on this evolution.The workshop for couplers and draft gear has been successfully transformed into an intelligent factory, with integrated application of intelligent design, production, logistics and warehousing, and the manufacturing execution system. All logistics and transportation within the factory is carried out by the autonomous robot vehicles.More than 50 percent of manpower has been cut with the help of robots, a person in charge told the Global Times. Production efficiency has increased by 63 percent, with operating costs decreasing 26 percent, the product upgrade cycle shortened by 39 percent, and energy consumption per unit of output decreasing 12 percent."Since the founding of our company 60 years ago, we have always insisted on independent innovation, providing core systems and key products for the rail transit industry. Our core technologies have been applied to China's standard electric multiple unit (EMU) and the 'Fuxing' EMU," the head of CRRC SRI told the Global Times.The company told the Global Times that their core technologies, including traction converters, couplers and draft gear, the anti-vibration system, and the Train Control & Management System (TCMS), have been developed to support the trains. At present, the company holds 70 percent of the market share of China's core high-speed rail system.Chips are the core of the TCMS, which is the brain of the trains. In the CRRC SRI smart factory producing the TCMS and its chips, large numbers of robots are used to increase accuracy and efficiency. According to an engineer of the factory, CRRC SRI has been fully independent in integrated circuit design, with only 20 percent of components now relying on imports.The company has also applied technology innovations for high-speed trains to the urban rail field, the first time that China has achieved the integration of the three systems - traction, network and braking - and on this basis has built intelligent trains, said the company.The core technologies have helped the company see new orders from overseas buyers including Bombardier and Alstom, even during the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of 2020, when the global manufacturing industry saw an enormous decrease in activity.China has witnessed infrastructure development at a tremendous rate during the past few years."The dividend from traditional infrastructure will continue for another 20 to 30 years, as China's per capita high-speed rail mileage is still relatively low compared to developed countries," Nie Xiang, executive of CRRC SRI told the Global Times.With the increase in vehicle ownership, the transit industry will gradually enter a maintenance and post-operation era, which are services. The revenues of international rail transit operators in the maintenance of vehicles are quite high, Nie noted.By providing maintenance services, CRRC SRI has transformed itself from a mere train maker into a manufacturer plus service provider, according to Nie.CRRC SRI has set the benchmark for the transformation and direction of industry upgrades for Chinese traditional infrastructure manufacturers - shifting from the secondary industry to the tertiary industry, with smart production, service provision and technology innovations.In August, China issued an outline of its railway plan to be achieved by 2035 and 2050, including a national railway network exceeding 200,000 kilometers and a smart railway using 5G technology and the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS)."Railways are traditional infrastructure and are not included in China's current infrastructure catalog, but the digital upgrade of traditional infrastructure will gradually be included in the new infrastructure construction plan," Chen Bo, director of the Finance Research Center at the Institute of Finance and Economics at the Central University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times.By the end of July 2020, China's railway mileage reached 141,400 kilometers, ranking second in the world. China also has the highest mileage of any high-speed railway in the world, with 36,000 kilometers of high-speed rail, per China Railway. If placed in a line, domestic trips within one year could circle the earth seven or eight times, data showed.But that mileage is still far from fulfilling domestic demand, which means huge potential of development, analysts said.