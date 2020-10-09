Egrets in lotus pond in Baipeng Town of Liuzhou, S China

Egrets are seen in a lotus pond in Baipeng Town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese hematologist Wang Zhenyi is interviewed at his office at a hospital in Shanghai, China, December 31, 2010. Photo: IC

Egrets are seen in a lotus pond in Baipeng Town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Egrets are seen in a lotus pond in Baipeng Town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Egrets are seen in a lotus pond in Baipeng Town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Egrets are seen in a lotus pond in Baipeng Town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Egrets are seen in a lotus pond in Baipeng Town in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua