View of mountain pasture in Yecheng County, Xinjiang

Yaks graze on a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020.Photo:Xinhua
Aerial photo shows a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020.Photo:Xinhua
Herdsmen walk with their sheep on a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Yaks graze on a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua