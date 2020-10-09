View of mountain pasture in Yecheng County, Xinjiang

Yaks graze on a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Herdsmen walk with their sheep on a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Yaks graze on a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua