View of mountain pasture in Yecheng County, Xinjiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/9 15:28:10

Yaks graze on a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo shows a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Herdsmen walk with their sheep on a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Yaks graze on a mountain pasture in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
